Honda unveils 2024 Africa Twin range for global markets

1/4

Auto 2 min read

Honda unveils 2024 Africa Twin range for global markets

By Pradnesh Naik 03:46 pm Oct 05, 202303:46 pm

The 2024 Africa Twin features a sturdy metallic bash plate (Photo credit: Honda)

Honda has revealed its revamped 2024 Africa Twin line-up, showcasing major upgrades to the Adventure Sports model. Key enhancements include a bigger 19-inch front wheel for improved touring capabilities, a redesigned front fairing, and a bump in peak torque from 103Nm to 112Nm. Plus, both variants now feature a new 5-step adjustable front windscreen and a retuned DCT gearbox for smoother performance in lower gears.

2/4

The standard model now features semi-active suspension and tubeless tires

The standard Africa Twin is now provided with Showa's semi-active suspension as an optional extra. This was previously exclusive to the Adventure Sports model. Additionally, the base model now includes wire-spoked rims with tubeless tires, making puncture repairs much more convenient for riders. This version hasn't been available in India since the ADV's engine size increased to 1,100cc. It is uncertain if this updated version will be introduced on our shores.

3/4

The Adventure Sports model is now more touring-friendly

The 2024 Africa Twin Adventure Sports model now gets a more road-friendly 19-inch front wheel, replacing the 21-inch version. This update caters to riders who mainly use these bikes for long-distance travel on paved roads. The European-spec model offers an adjustable seat height between 835mm and 855mm, thanks to a thicker foam seat. It's unclear if the Indian-spec model will maintain its lowered suspension and seat height of 810mm in the MY-2024 avatar.

4/4

How much will the 2024 Honda Africa Twin cost?

Currently, the Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports model is priced between Rs. 16.02 lakh and Rs. 17.56 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) in India. With all the updates and enhancements, the 2024 version is expected to carry a premium over the outgoing model on our shores.