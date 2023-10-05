Here's how Tesla is making its car line-up safer

By Pradnesh Naik 03:18 pm Oct 05, 202303:18 pm

All Tesla EVs come equipped with ADAS functions (Photo credit: Tesla)

Tesla is stepping up its safety game by introducing a new feature for its entire line-up of electric vehicles. These include all Model 3 and Model Y, as well as Model S and Model X vehicles made after 2020. The company is rolling out an over-the-air (OTA) update to boost visibility and alert others in case of a crash. This move is designed to enhance overall safety for Tesla drivers and those around them, especially during nighttime driving.

Tesla's new safety feature converts turn signals to strobe lights

So, what's this new safety feature all about? When an accident happens and airbags are deployed, hazard lights will automatically turn on and flash at a faster rate than usual. This will make the damaged vehicle more visible to others on the road. The turn signals will act like strobe lights, similar to those found on heavy machinery. Tesla North America announced this update on Twitter, saying it's now available for all eligible vehicles in the US.

Automatic hazard light activation is also offered by other carmakers

While this safety feature is a great addition to Tesla's electric cars, it's not exactly a groundbreaking innovation in the automotive world. Other carmakers like Volvo, BMW, and Volkswagen have been using this technology in their vehicles since the early 2000s. Still, the EV maker's adoption of this feature shows the company's dedication to improving safety and offering cutting-edge solutions for its customers.

Tesla constantly upgrades its line-up with OTA updates

This isn't the first time Tesla has added new features through OTA software updates. In July this year, the EV maker launched an update that included a windshield wiper control system. This allowed drivers to adjust wiper speeds directly from the steering wheel without having to turn on the wipers first. Other past updates have also brought improvements to regenerative braking while using Autopilot, along with the addition of a special Track mode.