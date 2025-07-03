3 Indian workers abducted by Al Qaeda-linked terrorists in Mali
What's the story
Three Indian nationals were kidnapped from the Diamond Cement Factory in Kayes, western Mali, on July 1. According to local reports, heavily armed assailants stormed the facility and took the workers hostage in what appeared to be a coordinated attack. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India has expressed "deep concern" over the abduction and condemned it as a "deplorable act of violence."
Urgent appeal
MEA in close contact with Malian authorities
The MEA has called on the Malian government to take all necessary steps for the safe and speedy release of the Indian nationals. The ministry is in close contact with Malian authorities, local law enforcement, and Diamond Cement Factory management. Senior officials are closely monitoring the situation and engaging at various levels to facilitate their release.
Safety advisory
Indians in Mali advised to exercise extreme caution
The MEA has also advised all Indians in Mali to exercise extreme caution and stay vigilant. They have been asked to keep in regular contact with the Indian Embassy for updates and assistance. The ministry reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safe return of the abducted nationals at the earliest and promised all possible support to their families.
Suspected involvement
Kidnapping linked to Al-Qaeda-linked extremist group
While no group has claimed responsibility for the kidnappings, reports point to the involvement of Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), an Al-Qaeda-linked extremist group. The group has claimed responsibility for coordinated attacks on several Malian army positions in western and central regions. Mali, which has been under a military government since 2020, has spent more than a decade fighting terrorist organizations associated with ISIL (ISIS) and Al-Qaeda while also dealing with a longer history of Tuareg-led rebellions in the north.