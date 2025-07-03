3 Indian workers abducted by Al Qaeda-linked terrorists in Mali  

Three Indian nationals were kidnapped from the Diamond Cement Factory in Kayes, western Mali, on July 1. According to local reports, heavily armed assailants stormed the facility and took the workers hostage in what appeared to be a coordinated attack. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India has expressed "deep concern" over the abduction and condemned it as a "deplorable act of violence."

Urgent appeal MEA in close contact with Malian authorities The MEA has called on the Malian government to take all necessary steps for the safe and speedy release of the Indian nationals. The ministry is in close contact with Malian authorities, local law enforcement, and Diamond Cement Factory management. Senior officials are closely monitoring the situation and engaging at various levels to facilitate their release.

Safety advisory Indians in Mali advised to exercise extreme caution The MEA has also advised all Indians in Mali to exercise extreme caution and stay vigilant. They have been asked to keep in regular contact with the Indian Embassy for updates and assistance. The ministry reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safe return of the abducted nationals at the earliest and promised all possible support to their families.