Will 'Kho Gaye Hum...' director helm 'Gully Boy' sequel?

New narrative

'Many rich stories to be explored...': Source

A source close to the project told the publication, "With Gully Boy, Zoya and Reema [Kagti, co-producer and writer] brought on screen not only the struggles and perseverance of Indian rappers but also the wide class divide." "They felt the theme could lend itself to a sequel, as there are many such rich stories to be explored. While Gully Boy saw Ranveer's Murad reach its culmination, the second part will trace the story of another rapper."