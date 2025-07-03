Will 'Kho Gaye Hum...' director helm 'Gully Boy' sequel?
What's the story
Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar is all set to produce a sequel to her critically acclaimed film Gully Boy (2019), reported Mid-Day. The original movie, featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, told a powerful story of rap and rebellion and received widespread acclaim. For the sequel, Akhtar has decided to hand over the directorial reins to Arjun Varain Singh, who directed the Netflix film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (2023).
New narrative
'Many rich stories to be explored...': Source
A source close to the project told the publication, "With Gully Boy, Zoya and Reema [Kagti, co-producer and writer] brought on screen not only the struggles and perseverance of Indian rappers but also the wide class divide." "They felt the theme could lend itself to a sequel, as there are many such rich stories to be explored. While Gully Boy saw Ranveer's Murad reach its culmination, the second part will trace the story of another rapper."
Production details
Sequel to have a new cast
The sequel will also feature a completely new cast. "The film is in prep. If all goes as planned, it will roll by the year-end. Arjun showed depth in his directorial debut, and Zoya felt he was the right person to take this franchise ahead," another insider revealed. The original film also starred Vijay Raaz, Vijay Varma and Siddhant Chaturvedi.