Junaid-Sai Pallavi's romance-drama teaser to screen with 'Sitaare Zameen Par'
What's the story
After starring in Maharaj and Loveyapa, Junaid Khan is all set to star in a new film with Sai Pallavi.
The movie, tentatively titled Ek Din, was originally scheduled for a Valentine's Day release but has now been postponed.
According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the teaser for this film will be attached to Junaid's father-superstar Aamir Khan's upcoming movie Sitaare Zameen Par on Friday.
Teaser strategy
Here's why the teaser is attached to 'Sitaare Zameen Par'
A source told Bollywood Hungama, "The film is ready and up for release, and Aamir and his team felt that Sitaare Zameen Par would be the right way to let the world know about it."
"Sitaare Zameen Par is expected to have a huge turnout, and hence, a huge section of moviegoers will get acquainted with Junaid and Sai's movie."
Release delay
'Ek Din' was initially scheduled for February 14, 2025
The decision to attach the teaser of Ek Din with Sitaare Zameen Par comes after its release was delayed due to Loveyapa, which was released on February 7, 2025.
The film received mixed reviews and underperformed at the box office.
In an earlier interview with News18 Showsha, Junaid had praised his co-star Pallavi and said, "Sai Pallavi is absolutely fantastic. I've got my fingers crossed for this one."
Film clearance
Aamir's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' finally gets CBFC nod
Meanwhile, Aamir's Sitaare Zameen Par has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) after days of speculation over a possible delay.
It also stars Genelia Deshmukh and ten newcomers and is directed by RS Prasanna.
The screenplay is written by Divy Nidhi Sharma with music composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, background score by Ram Sampath, and cinematography by Srinivas Reddy.
It is a remake of Champions.