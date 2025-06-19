What's the story

After starring in Maharaj and Loveyapa, Junaid Khan is all set to star in a new film with Sai Pallavi.

The movie, tentatively titled Ek Din, was originally scheduled for a Valentine's Day release but has now been postponed.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the teaser for this film will be attached to Junaid's father-superstar Aamir Khan's upcoming movie Sitaare Zameen Par on Friday.