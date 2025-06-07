Aamir confirms mother's debut in 'Sitaare...': What to expect
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has revealed that his mother, Zeenat Khan, will be making her acting debut in Sitaare Zameen Par.
The news was confirmed during a recent media interaction where Aamir also shared details about his sister Nikhat's role in the movie.
Zeenat is set to appear on screen for the first time, while Nikhat has acted in films before.
Unexpected appearance
How Aamir's mother ended up in the film
Aamir shared that his mother's unplanned appearance in Sitaare Zameen Par came as a surprise.
"Normally, Ammi doesn't say she wants to come to my shoot."
"So, I don't know what she felt, but the morning of the song shoot, Ammi called and asked, 'Aap kahan shooting kar rahe hain? Humko bhi aana hai shooting pe aaj' (Where are you shooting today? I also want to come)," he said.
Director's suggestion
The director suggested including Zeenat in the shot
Aamir further revealed that once Zeenat reached the set, director RS Prasanna suggested including his mother in the wedding song sequence.
"Prasanna came to me and said, 'Sir, if you don't mind, can you request Ammi ji to be in the shot? It's the last song of the film; it's a wedding celebration sequence. She can easily be one of the guests," he recalled.
Unexpected consent
When Aamir asked his mother to act
Aamir recalled, "I told him, 'Tu pagal ho gaya hai? Meri himmat nahi hogi Ammi ko poochne ki, ki film mei kaam karo, shot do. She is very ziddi (Are you mad? I will never find the courage to ask her to shoot. She is very stubborn)."
"But when I finally asked her, she said, 'Haan theek hai (okay fine).' I was shocked."
Zeenat will celebrate her 91st birthday on June 13.
Sister's involvement
Nikhat is also a part of the film
Aamir also confirmed that his sister Nikhat will be playing a character in Sitaare Zameen Par.
He said, "We are working together for the first time, and since she is an actor, we might do more projects together."
The film releases on June 20 and also stars Genelia Deshmukh.