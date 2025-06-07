What's the story

In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Bollywood actor-producer Aamir Khan opened up about the importance of box office performance over critical reviews.

He said, "Ultimately, it's the box office that gives you a very definite yardstick."

"Reviews are subjective — some people like a film, some don't. But the box office is unemotional... Unless there's a specific reason a film didn't do well, box office performance reflects how much a film is loved."