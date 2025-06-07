Was 'Laapataa Ladies' Netflix release rushed? Aamir thinks so
What's the story
In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Bollywood actor-producer Aamir Khan opened up about the importance of box office performance over critical reviews.
He said, "Ultimately, it's the box office that gives you a very definite yardstick."
"Reviews are subjective — some people like a film, some don't. But the box office is unemotional... Unless there's a specific reason a film didn't do well, box office performance reflects how much a film is loved."
Film's performance
'If it hadn't gone to Netflix...': Khan on 'Laapataa Ladies'
Khan also spoke about his production Laapataa Ladies, which was released on Netflix just eight weeks after its theatrical run.
He said, "The word of mouth was so strong."
"According to me, if it hadn't gone to Netflix so soon, it would have been a huge success."
The film was directed by Kiran Rao.
Film anticipation
Khan reveals he wasn't excited for 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Khan also revealed that he still feels excited and nervous before a film's release. He said, "Yes, absolutely, I can't sleep at night."
However, he admitted to not feeling the same for Thugs of Hindostan as he was unhappy with the film.
"Except for one film, Thugs of Hindostan. I wasn't happy with that film, so there was no excitement or curiosity in me."
New release
Khan is now promoting 'Sitaare Zameen Par'
Khan is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par.
The sports comedy-drama, directed by R.S. Prasanna and produced by Khan and Aparna Purohit, is a spiritual successor to his 2007 film Taare Zameen Par.
The movie stars Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in lead roles and is a remake of the Spanish film Champions.
It releases on June 20.