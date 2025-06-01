Akshay Kumar's 'Housefull 5' advance booking begins

The advance booking for the upcoming comedy film Housefull 5 has officially begun, announced producer Sajid Nadiadwala.
The movie, the fifth installment in the popular Housefull franchise, will be released worldwide on June 6, 2025.
To heighten re-watch value, Nadiadwala has written two different endings, ensuring the audience turns up in large numbers to support the movie.
Star-studded cast
'Housefull 5' boasts an ensemble cast of 19 stars
Housefull 5 features a big star-studded cast, filled with heavyweights of the industry.
The film is led by Akshay Kumar, who has been a part of all previous installments in the franchise.
He is joined by Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, and Sanjay Dutt, among others.
The film also stars Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, and Johnny Lever.
Direction
'Housefull 5' is directed by Tarun Mansukhani
The film is directed by Tarun Mansukhani, known for directing Dostana.
The Housefull franchise started in 2010 with director Sajid Khan's Housefull, followed by Housefull 2 (2012), Housefull 3 (2016), and Housefull 4 (2019).
Each movie has been a major hit, making it one of the most successful comedy franchises in Bollywood.