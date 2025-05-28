Haters gonna hate, 'The Royals' is coming back for S02
What's the story
Netflix has officially announced the renewal of its hit series, The Royals, for a second season.
The show, which features a star-studded cast including Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter, is set to return with more glitz and drama.
The first season was a major talking point among audiences with its controversial take on modern-day Indian royalty. Many netizens hated on Pednekar's character and acting, too, but all publicity is good publicity, right?
Season details
'The Royals' S02: 'Old money, new blood'
The second season of The Royals is expected to ramp up the intrigue, drama, and unexpected twists.
The makers shared a new poster on Instagram with the caption, "Old money, new blood and a new season is in the works. The Royals Season 2 is coming soon, only on Netflix (sic)."
The first season was directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana.
Season 1
'The Royals' S01: A blend of romance and ambition
The first season of The Royals featured a mix of romance, ambition, and betrayal that resonated with audiences. While Pednekar played a no-nonsense entrepreneur, Khatter played a royal heir.
It starred Udit Arora as Pednekar's business partner and ex-boyfriend.
The show also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Zeenat Aman, Vihaan Samat, Kavya Trehan, and Lisa Mishra in pivotal roles.
It is currently streaming on Netflix.