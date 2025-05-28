What's the story

Netflix has officially announced the renewal of its hit series, The Royals, for a second season.

The show, which features a star-studded cast including Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter, is set to return with more glitz and drama.

The first season was a major talking point among audiences with its controversial take on modern-day Indian royalty. Many netizens hated on Pednekar's character and acting, too, but all publicity is good publicity, right?