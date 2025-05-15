Legendary singer Selena Quintanilla's documentary hits Netflix this winter
What's the story
Netflix has picked up the rights to Isabel Castro's documentary feature Selena y Los Dinos.
The film, which tells the story of the life and legacy of Selena Quintanilla, the "Queen of Tejano Music," will be made available globally on the streaming platform later this winter.
The announcement comes after Deadline reported in February that Netflix was exploring a $6 million to $7 million deal for the documentary.
Film accolades
'Selena y Los Dinos' documentary's journey to Netflix
Selena y Los Dinos traces Quintanilla and her family band from the early days when they performed at quinceañeras to their stadium tours.
The documentary premiered at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, where it bagged the US Documentary Special Jury Award for Archival Storytelling. It also won Audience Awards at SXSW and Miami Film Festivals.
The film was so popular that it was taken down from Sundance's portal as fans posted clips online.
Family reaction
Quintanilla's family expressed excitement over Netflix deal
Quintanilla's sister and executive producer of the documentary, Suzette Quintanilla, also expressed her excitement over the Netflix deal.
"We are so excited to finally share that our documentary Selena y Los Dinos is coming to Netflix! Grateful to have a platform that helps bring Selena's story to fans around the world," she said.
Director Castro also shared her excitement, calling it an "absolute honor" to partner with Netflix and bring Selena's story to a worldwide audience.
Film insights
Documentary reveals new dimensions of Quintanilla's journey
Castro added, "Selena's legacy is so meaningful and continues to inspire millions. As a filmmaker, I wanted to honor her extraordinary rise and enduring legacy, while also giving a window into her life behind the stage."
"Through personal archive and intimate interviews with her family, the film reveals new dimensions of her journey that have never been seen before."
The documentary, debuting this winter, features never-before-seen footage from the family's personal archive.