Did the title for next 'Super Mario' movie get leaked?
NBC may have accidentally revealed the title of the sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie.
An article on the NBC Universal newsroom website, now edited, referred to the upcoming film as Super Mario World.
The title was spotted by industry insider Wario64 and is a departure from previous leaks hinting the sequel would be titled Super Mario Bros. 2.
the Mario sequel movie is titled "Super Mario World" https://t.co/wgiR9mV5yc pic.twitter.com/Z6H90Mlcze— Wario64 (@Wario64) May 14, 2025
'Super Mario World' title suggests deviation from game series
If the leaked title is anything to go by, it's a step away from the anticipated evolution of the video game series.
Rather than adapting the next game in the series, Super Mario Bros. 2, the sequel would jump straight to Super Mario World, the fourth game in the franchise.
This could mean that the film's plot might be inspired by the game of the same name.
Official confirmation and details about the sequel
So far, the only confirmed detail about the Super Mario Bros. Movie sequel is its planned theatrical release on April 3, 2026.
Other information about the project is mostly speculation, with cast members like Chris Pratt (who voices Mario) and Keegan-Michael Key (who voices Toad) weighing in.
Key hinted at a mix of popular and lesser-known characters in the sequel, while Pratt teased the Nintendo Cinematic Universe getting built.
Uncertainity surrounds leaked title for 'Super Mario Bros.' sequel
While the NBC leak may be a reliable confirmation of the film's title as Super Mario World, its quick removal does raise questions about its accuracy.
Whether this leak is an early, accidental revelation or incorrect information, we still can't say.
Until official confirmation comes in, there's no saying the movie will stick to this title upon release.