Bhumi Pednekar discusses her role in 'Daldal'

Bhumi Pednekar commences filming for web series debut 'Daldal'

By Isha Sharma 04:07 pm Jun 10, 202404:07 pm

What's the story Actor Bhumi Pednekar has embarked on her latest project, a web series titled Daldal. This is her foray into the web series format and is one of her most "challenging" roles yet. The Amazon Prime Video series, an adaptation of Vish Dhamija's book Bhendi Bazaar, sees Pednekar in the role of Rita Ferreira, a Mumbai police officer in pursuit of a serial killer while grappling with personal turmoil. It's directed by Amrit Raj Gupta.

Pednekar is enthusiastic about embodying a strong female character

While talking to Mid-Day, Pednekar expressed excitement about her role as Rita. She said, "Rita is an achiever, a glass-ceiling breaker, and a rewriter of rules in a man's world. She is ambitious and ferociously passionate about her job. This is the kind of woman I idolize." "Headlining such a series on a global streaming platform will help me show the strength and resilience of Indian women to the world."

Pednekar's career choices echo women empowerment

The roles chosen by Pednekar have consistently emphasized the representation of women. Reflecting on her career, she stated, "If you look at my filmography, I have been fortunate to find projects that help me portray strong, independent women. Dum Laga Ke Haisha [2015], Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan [2017], Lust Stories [2018], Bala [2019], Badhaai Do [2022], Saand Ki Aankh [2019], and Bhakshak [2024] reflect what I think when it comes to portraying Indian women on screen."

Know about the synopsis of the source material

Goodreads says about the book, "The victims are all men. All of them tricks, waiting for trysts with high-class escorts. DCP Rita Ferreira is quick to recognize the serial-killer strain; the media isn't far behind." "The news sends shockwaves through the city. The first serial killer in living memory of Mumbai is out on the streets. As Rita grapples to establish the killer's pattern through Bhendi Bazaar, the killer gives her twenty-four hours to stop the next murder."