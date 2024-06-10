Next Article

Uorfi Javed calls out Bollywood celebrities for faking middle-class upbringing

By Tanvi Gupta 03:44 pm Jun 10, 202403:44 pm

What's the story Actor and social media influencer Uorfi Javed has called out Bollywood celebrities who falsely claim to come from "middle-class backgrounds." In a recent interview with Instant Bollywood, the 26-year-old actor expressed her irritation toward rich celebrities who pretend to have had a humble upbringing. She also voiced her frustration over these stars' claims of flying economy class, urging them to be authentic and stop pretending.

'It irritates me to the core...'

While conversing, the host asked Javed to list things in Bollywood that she finds weird or fake to which she immediately responded, "When celebrities, these rich celebrities, pretend that they had a very middle-class or poor upbringing...It irritates me to the core." "We know you are rich. 'Hum bilkul middle class the, humne kabhi first-class fly nahi kiya, hum economy fly karte the. (We were completely middle class, we never flew first-class, we flew economy),'" she said.

Tired of pretense, Javed called for authenticity

Further reiterating her point, Javed added, "We had never even seen a plane, my friend. What are you talking about?" "They so want to relate to the audience ki 'main gareeb thi (I was poor).'" "Or even when celebrities act middle class now, saying, 'I don't spend money, I'm frugal,' then why are you earning so much? I don't like this pretense." "Just be yourself," emphasized Javed.

Public largely agreed with Javed's sentiments

Javed's comments sparked a wave of reactions on Reddit, where users largely agreed with her statements. One user stated, "She is so right, it's very irritating, and honestly, these celebs think it will make them relatable, which is absolutely wrong." Others pointed out that not just Sara Ali Khan﻿ but many celebrities including Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor also pretend to be from middle-class backgrounds.

Meanwhile, Javed rated celebrity outfits at Cannes 2024

In the same interview, Javed—who is known for her otherworldly fashion choices—evaluated the outfits of celebrities who attended Cannes 2024. She gave high scores to fashion influencer Nancy Tyagi and Bollywood actor Preity Zinta. Aditi Rao Hydari's outfit received a nine out of 10 from Javed, while supermodel Bella Hadid's sheer dress was given a straight 11! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Falguni Shane Peacock dress, however, received a slightly lower score of eight out of 10 from the actor.