'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' is set for 2025 release

Varun-Janhvi's 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' filming details out

By Aikantik Bag 01:21 pm Apr 04, 202401:21 pm

What's the story Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are all set to share screen space again in Karan Johar's upcoming film, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the romantic comedy will see Dhawan as Sunny Sanskari and Kapoor as his bride, Tulsi Kumari. As the anticipation surrounding the film grows, the film's shooting timeline details have been unveiled.

Both Dhawan and Kapoor have a strong association with Johar's Dharma Productions. Both of them were launched by the banner, too. Their previous collaborations have received mixed responses from viewers and critics but a considerable fan following has grown over the years. The upcoming project has buzz as it marks the production house's return to romantic comedies following Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's success.

Shooting timeline of the film

As per a PeepingMoon report, the production of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is scheduled to commence on May 4 in Mumbai, with filming planned at various locations within India and overseas. Dhawan will join the project after wrapping up Atlee and Murad Khetani's action film, Baby John, expected to conclude by mid-April. Concurrently, Kapoor is anticipated to finish her pan-India film with RRR star Jr NTR, Devara, around the same time frame.

The duo's long association with Khaitan

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari marks the third collaboration between Dhawan and director Khaitan, following their successful ventures Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. For Kapoor, this is her second project with Khaitan (after Dhadak). Reports are also rife that before joining Dhawan on the sets, she might also start filming Spider with Sidharth Malhotra.

Power-packed lineup of films of the duo

Dhawan has a series of projects lined up, including a comedy entertainer directed by his father David Dhawan, followed by Anees Bazmee's No Entry 2 early next year. Additionally, he has signed an action film with Raj Mehta, co-starring Tiger Shroff, although the shooting schedule for this project is yet to be finalized. Kapoor has Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's next and Ram Charan's RC16 in her kitty. She has already completed filming Ulajh and Mr. and Mrs. Mahi.