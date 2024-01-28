Karan Johar launches guessing game for upcoming Dharma Productions film
On Sunday, filmmaker and Dharma Productions's head honcho Karan Johar sparked curiosity among netizens with a guessing game for his upcoming production. Dropping three major hints, he asked fans to identify the cast and title, announcing that the winner would get an exclusive sneak peek at the film! This promotional strategy seems to be working well, as within minutes, cinephiles flooded Johar's comments section with possible film titles and actors.
Johar dropped these hints that gave everything away
Taking to Instagram, Johar dropped three hints about the cast. He mentions a "south superstar who has just delivered a pan India juggernaut," "a massively loved actress who continues to awe with her emotional intensity," and "a legacy debut actor who is keeping his head down and just working." To further fuel the mystery surrounding the upcoming movie, Johar revealed that it is helmed by a first-time director who has kept key details under wraps even from the crew.
Here's what KJo posted
Decoding puzzle: Possible cast members guessed by netizens
It didn't take long for fans to come up with quick answers, with most of them quickly commenting that Johar was pointing toward Sarmazeen. Thus, the "South Indian superstar" would mean Prithviraj Sukumaran, who recently starred in Salaar, and the "actress" would be Johar's friend and frequent collaborator, Kajol. As for the newcomer, it could be Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, and brother of actor Sara Ali Khan.
What we know about the film so far
While rumors have long been swirling around about Sarmazeen, neither Johar nor Dharma Producations has confirmed it. However, in a Film Companion interview, Sara told journalist Anupama Chopra that her brother had shot for his debut film. Multiple media reports also pointed toward Ibrahim's Bollywood launch with Sarzameen. It is reportedly directed by Kayoze Irani, Boman Irani's son. Notably, Ibrahim earlier assisted Johar in his 2023 directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.
Johar and star kids' launch: Tale as old as time
Johar, famously called the "flagbearer of nepotism" by Kangana Ranaut on his show Koffee With Karan, is known for providing a glossy launch to many star kids. Some of them include his blue-eyed girl Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Ananya Panday. He was also supposed to launch Shanaya Kapoor, but her film Bedhadak got shelved, per reports. Ibrahim, thus, would become the newest star kid who would attribute his debut to Johar.