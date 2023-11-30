'Koffee With Karan': Kajol-Rani discuss 'KKHH,' old friendships

By Isha Sharma 11:25 am Nov 30, 2023

Kajol and Rani Mukerji appeared on the latest episode of 'Koffee With Karan'

For the sixth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8, host Karan Johar decided to "turn back the clocks" and welcome his first leading ladies on the couch: Kajol and Rani Mukerji. The banter-filled episode proved to be a testimony to their three-decade-long friendship, their memories from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and the highs and the lows of their relationship.

KJo shared this hilarious anecdote from London

Johar, while speaking about going shopping in London for KKHH with Manish Malhotra mentioned that Aditya Chopra and Anil Thadani were there on business. They lived in the same apartment and while Chopra and Thadani were decked in "corporate clothes," KJo and Malhotra carried "bags of shopping." The hotel's concierge was confused looking at the four and said, "You all make such lovely couples!"

Why were Mukerji and Kajol once so far apart?

KJo didn't mince his words and asked the duo why they were so distant back then ('90s, 2000s) and weren't close despite being cousins. Mukerji replied, "Yeah it was a bit strange. But I guess when you grow up and grow apart, you don't really know the reason why." Kajol chimed in, "I think it was just an organic distance honestly."

This is how Johar described Aditya Chopra and Ajay Devgn

Johar segued into the conversation further by mentioning Kajol's husband Ajay Devgn and Mukerji's husband Aditya Chopra and added that while they are both different people, they still have a "lot in common." "They both are very low-key. One is not a key only (Chopra). Sir Aditya Chopra is not on the keyboard. Ajay doesn't go out...doesn't socialize. Kajol, you're the [family's face]."

This is how Kajol described her kids, Nysa and Yug

When the filmmaker asked Kajol about her kids, she replied, "I don't have two children anymore. I have an adult and a teenager. So yeah, both of them are...they have very much a life of their own. And they are pretty much doing their own thing. So yes, I feel like now I can take that time out [to go back to work]."

Why don't we see Chopra at airports?

Johar popped up a question to Mukerji about Chopra's "non-existence" and how he never, ever gets captured at airports, even though Mukejri is clicked all the time. To this, the Gulaam actor revealed their family strategy: Adira (their daughter) and Mukerji leave first and because "Chopra is simple," he gets missed by the media and doesn't get clicked! The secret is out!

Rapid-fire special of the duo

During the rapid-fire, KJo asked Kajol about the films she turned down, and she shockingly revealed that she said no to 3 Idiots, Mohra, and Dil To Pagal Hai. When it was Mukerji's rapid-fire, she mentioned she couldn't do Lagaan due to date conflicts, and while answering another question, mentioned that the "funniest rumor she ever heard" was that Chopra was coming to KWK.