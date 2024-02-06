'Love Storiyaan' will be avaialble for streaming on Amazon Prime Video from February 14 (Image Courtesy: Instagram/@karanjohar)

All about Karan Johar's Valentine's Day special series 'Love Storiyaan'

By Divya Raje Bhonsale Feb 06, 2024

What's the story This Valentine's Day, Amazon Prime Video is set to launch Love Storiyaan, a heartwarming docu-series featuring six real-life love stories from around the world. The series, which was originally titled India Love Story was first announced at a Mumbai content showcase in April 2022. Inspired by India Love Project, a social media community created by ex-journalists Priya Ramani, Niloufer Venkatraman, and Samar Halarnkar, the show is produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The series is set to premiere on February 14. According to Prime Video's Head of Originals for India and Southeast Asia, Aparna Purohit, Love Storiyaan showcases the platform's commitment to crafting narratives that reflect the rich diversity of their audience and deeply resonate with their hearts. The series is set to present authentic and uplifting stories of love.

Directors on board

The series is set to feature six directors

Each episode of the upcoming series is directed by one of six talented filmmakers—Akshay Indikar, Archana Phadke, Collin D'Cunha, Hardik Mehta, Vivek Soni, and Shazia Iqbal. According to Somen Mishra, who is developing the concept, the series has "allowed [the directors] to bring in their own insights and nuances to each story." He added that "Love Storiyaan celebrates love in its most authentic and diverse forms."

On collaboration with Dharma

'Love Storiyaan' will mark first collaboration between Johar-Prime Video

Love Storiyaan will mark the first collaboration between Prime Video and Dharmatic Entertainment. Purohit expressed her hope that the series would bring feelings of happiness, hope, and joy to customers on Valentine's Day. Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Mishra are onboard as executive producers for the series, which is part of a long-term association between Prime Video and Dharma Productions.

About 'Love Storiyaan'

Johar on 'Love Storiyaan'

Per Johar, Love Storiyaan is more than just a faithful retelling of real-life love stories. "The series looks at love in all its forms, painting a beautiful picture of connections that go beyond the ordinary," said Johar. "These are stories of real people, from different backgrounds, who faced colossal roadblocks in their journey of finding true love and shown tenacity and persevered by powering through the barriers of culture, faith, gender or even war," he added.