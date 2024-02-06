Hyeri is set to star in 'Friendly Competition'

Hyeri to star in webtoon-based mystery thriller 'Friendly Competition'

What's the story Hyeri, the talented singer and actor, is set to make a comeback on the small screen as the lead in the upcoming K-drama series Friendly Competition, based on a popular webtoon with the same title. The announcement confirmed that Hyeri will play Yoo Jae-yee, a highly intelligent and gifted character. The show will delve into the lives of teenagers grappling with various addictions and mature themes, earning it a 19+ rating.

Plotline and themes of the series

Friendly Competition follows Seulgi, who transfers to an elite girls' high school in Seoul after her father's unexpected death. She befriends Yoo, the top student and a formidable presence, only to uncover her dark side. This mysterious psychological thriller, also known as a GL (Girl Love) story, reveals the secrets behind a puzzling death. The mature themes of the series include drugs, self-harm, and onanism.

Hyeri's upcoming projects

Besides her role in Friendly Competition, Hyeri is gearing up for the release of the film Victory and actively participating in the shooting of Tropical Night. The script for Friendly Competition is penned by Kim Tae-hee, who will bring Seulgi and Yoo's captivating journey to life.