Zedd lists Joe-Sophie's former abode: Peek inside the mansion

By Tanvi Gupta 05:05 pm Jan 23, 202405:05 pm

Details about Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's former mansion!

Grammy-winning DJ, Zedd has put his contemporary Encino, California, mansion on the market for $18.99M. He initially bought the property from former celebrity couple Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in September 2021 for $15.2M. Recently, Zedd acquired another plush Encino mansion for an astronomical amount of $18.4M, making it the most expensive real estate deal in 2023. Explore his Royal Oaks estate in detail before he bids adieu.

Ode to an opulent lifestyle

The mansion Zedd is selling spans around 15,000sqft and houses six bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. Reportedly, Jonas and Turner—who are currently navigating their divorce—purchased the property for $14.1M in 2019 and listed it for $16.8M in 2021. Crafted by world-famous architect Jae Omar, the home emphasizes a seamless indoor-outdoor living experience with high wooden ceilings in the upstairs bedrooms and walls that slide open to merge the interior with the backyard.

Unique amenities include ceiling adorned with a starry night sky

The mansion also houses a vibrant red music studio with an adjoining vocal booth. Its ceiling is adorned with a starry night sky. Other distinctive elements include a wooden library wall with a sliding ladder and an authentic British pub equipped with a pool table and a cozy leather corner booth. The property also features a swimming pool, outdoor dining space, outdoor kitchen, fire pit, and a guest house.

Zedd transformed the manor into a personal wellness retreat

Zedd made wellness a paramount consideration in this residence, perceiving the calming interior and prime location as the ideal backdrop for health-centric amenities. He transformed the property into a personal wellness retreat, featuring a gym, cardio room, swimmer's pool, saunas, cold plunges, and a massage room. As for the leisure activities, the estate's highlight, according to the artist, is the state-of-the-art Dolby Atmos home theater, providing an unparalleled movie-watching experience.

Meanwhile, Zedd's new $18.4M mansion epitomizes ultimate 'luxury'

Zedd's newly acquired 17,500-square-foot mansion, nicknamed "Odin," reportedly draws inspiration from Nordic design. Located on a gated one-acre lot in Encino's Royal Oaks enclave, the three-story modern farmhouse combines Scandinavian aesthetics with natural elements. The property comprises eight bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, a library, a movie theater, and a glass-encased wine cellar. The home's spacious layout is ideal for Zedd, providing an exceptionally large flex space perfect for his dream studio.