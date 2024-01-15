'Apartment 404': BLACKPINK's Jennie and others' individual posters are out

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

'Apartment 404': BLACKPINK's Jennie and others' individual posters are out

By Aikantik Bag 01:33 pm Jan 15, 202401:33 pm

'Apartment 404' premieres on February 23

Get ready for tvN's latest reality variety show, Apartment 404, featuring an all-star cast including Yoo Jae-suk, BLACKPINK's Jennie, Lee Jung-ha, Cha Tae-hyun, Oh Na-ra, and Yang Se-chan. Directed by the talented Jung Chul-min of Sixth Sense fame, this thrilling series will take place in an apartment building where six residents uncover the truth behind bizarre events happening within their homes. Each gripping episode is inspired by real-life stories and set in various time periods and locations.

2/3

Posters and premiere details

The recently unveiled posters reveal the cast members striking unique poses through the apartment's peephole. Yoo and Cha sport playful expressions as they point at something intriguing, while Oh enchants with a radiant smile. Yang adjusts his glasses with a cheeky grin, whereas Jennie and Lee cast cautious glances at the apartment. Mark the calendars for the premiere of Apartment 404 on February 23 at 8:40pm KST (5:10pm IST).

3/3

Twitter Post