Jr. NTR's 'Devara' to arrive on Netflix after theatrical release

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Jr. NTR's 'Devara' to arrive on Netflix after theatrical release

By Aikantik Bag 01:06 pm Jan 15, 202401:06 pm

'Devara' releases on April 5

Get ready for an adrenaline-pumping experience as Jr. NTR is set to take us on a bloody journey of vengeance with Devara, set to hit the theaters on April 5. Now, OTT giant Netflix revealed that the actioner is set to arrive on the platform post-theatrical release. Netflix also announced that the flick will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

2/3

Cast and other details

While sharing the news on social media, Netflix stated, "Devara strikes fear in the hearts of villains. Gear up for the ultimate hero. #Devara is coming soon on Netflix as a post theatrical release!" The upcoming film marks the Telugu debut of Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, where the latter is set to be the antagonist. The Koratala Siva directorial also stars Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Tom Shine Chacko, and Narain. The music is helmed by Anirudh Ravichander.

3/3

Twitter Post