Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in March, reveals leaked invitation

Entertainment

By Tanvi Gupta 02:22 pm Jan 13, 2024

Leaked invitation hints at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations

Anant Ambani—the youngest son of billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani—is likely to tie the knot with his fiancée, Radhika Merchant, later this year. The couple got engaged in January 2023, and now, paparazzo Viral Bhayani has shared a purported invitation by the Ambani family, revealing their pre-wedding celebrations from March 1-3 in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Previously, reports suggested the duo would get married in July 2024.

Why does this story matter?

Mukesh and Nita Ambani are parents to Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Anant. Their elder children, Akash and Isha, tied the knot in 2019 and 2020, respectively. Anant's engagement to Merchant last year officially kickstarted their pre-wedding celebrations, hinting at an impending marriage this year. Distinguished figures from business, politics, and entertainment graced their engagement, and similar attendance is anticipated for the upcoming celebrations.

Leaked invitation: Mukesh-Nita's personal touch to wedding festivities

The couple's leaked pre-wedding ceremony invitation—adorned in lush greens and jungle motifs—revealed plans for a three-day celebration at Reliance Greens, Jamnagar. Mukesh-Nita shared a heartfelt message, stating, "Reliance built the world's largest grassroots refining complex near Jamnagar. Over the years, we planted more than 10 million trees in this arid region." Expressing deep connection to Jamnagar, they called it "the closest to their hearts."

Take a look at purported invitation card here!

Earlier, Anant-Merchant exchanged rings after these traditional ceremonies

The duo's January 2023 engagement ceremony—conducted per Gujarati rituals—featured traditional customs like Chunari Vidhi and Gol Dhana. At the time, the Ambanis orchestrated a surprise performance that stole the spotlight. Merchant donned an intricately embroidered cream lehenga, while Anant chose a dark blue kurta pyjama. Notably, the couple initiated their pre-wedding festivities with their first ceremony at Rajasthan's Shrinathji Temple on December 29, 2022.

Know more about the couple

Merchant is the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, and the couple have known each other for many years. Anant, a Brown University graduate, served in various capacities at Reliance Industries, including as a director on the boards of Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail Ventures. Meanwhile, Merchant is a graduate of New York University, and she currently serves as a director at Encore Healthcare.