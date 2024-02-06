Steven Spielberg is set to join the film as its executive producer

New 'Jurassic World' movie could be helmed by David Leitch

Feb 06, 2024

What's the story Good news for all the Jurassic World fans. Universal Pictures recently revealed that the next chapter in the Jurassic World saga is set to premiere in 2025. This upcoming installment will kick off a fresh narrative arc in the iconic franchise, which has spanned over three decades and raked in more than $6B globally since Steven Spielberg's groundbreaking ﻿Jurassic Park debuted in 1993. Now, there's some update about the director.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The Jurassic Park film franchise is one of the most popular movie franchises in the world. What started with Jurassic Park in 1993 as a separate fanbase for the dinosaur movies, has continued over the decades with five more installments (The Lost World: Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park III, Jurassic World, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and Jurassic World: Dominion). The last entry, Dominion, was released in 2022 and was directed by filmmaker Colin Trevorrow.

About the director

David Leitch might come on board for direction

According to reports, Universal Pictures is in talks with Bullet Train director David Leitch to helm the new film. His past directorial work includes John Wick, Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, and the forthcoming action-comedy The Fall Guy, starring Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling. Universal's Sara Scott, executive VP of production development, and Jacqueline Garell, the production development's creative executive will oversee the project for the studio.

Team of upcoming 'Jurassic World' film

David Koepp will pen the script; Spielberg will produce it

The script for this new venture will be penned by David Koepp, who also wrote the original Jurassic Park and its sequel, The Lost World. Spielberg will serve as an executive producer through his Amblin Entertainment company. Joining him as producers are Frank Marshall, Patrick Crowley, Leitch, and Kelly McCormick via their 87North production company. Koepp's impressive screenwriting resume includes hits like Mission: Impossible, Spider-Man, Death Becomes Her, Panic Room, and War of the Worlds.

The casting details

Chriss Pratt and others to reprise roles?

It's uncertain whether any familiar faces from the franchise, such as Chris Pratt, Sam Neill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jeff Goldblum, or Laura Dern, will reprise their roles in the upcoming film. According to The Hollywood Reporter, this new movie aims to usher in a "new Jurassic era," hinting that characters from Jurassic Park and Jurassic World might not be featured. The trio of original Jurassic Park actors also appeared alongside Pratt and Dallas Howard in 2022's Dominion.