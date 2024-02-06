Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in welcome baby girl; share statement
Welcome the new parents of K-drama land! Yes, South Korean stars Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in announced the birth of their first child, a baby girl, on Monday. The lovebirds, who tied the knot in April 2023, shared their pregnancy news last November. Now, Lee's agency, Human Made confirmed the happy news with an official statement.
Health update of both Da-in and child
The statement read, "We are delivering the happy news that the Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In couple gave birth to a daughter on the afternoon of February 5." The statement reassured fans about the well-being of the mother and newborn. "Both the mother and child are in good health, and Lee Seung Gi conveyed the news that he is grateful and happy that a precious life was born safely."
From where it all started
The statement also urged fans to shower their love on the couple and the newborn. Fans have shared their excitement on social media. Lee and Da-in's romance blossomed years ago, but they only went public with their relationship in May 2021 after dating rumors spread. The duo exchanged vows in 2023 at a private ceremony held at the Grand Intercontinental Seoul Parnas Hotel in Gangnam, Seoul.