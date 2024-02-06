Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in are parents to a baby girl

Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in welcome baby girl; share statement

By Aikantik Bag 11:49 am Feb 06, 202411:49 am

What's the story Welcome the new parents of K-drama land! Yes, South Korean stars Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in announced the birth of their first child, a baby girl, on Monday. The lovebirds, who tied the knot in April 2023, shared their pregnancy news last November. Now, Lee's agency, Human Made confirmed the happy news with an official statement.

Next Article

Update

Health update of both Da-in and child

The statement read, "We are delivering the happy news that the Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In couple gave birth to a daughter on the afternoon of February 5." The statement reassured fans about the well-being of the mother and newborn. "Both the mother and child are in good health, and Lee Seung Gi conveyed the news that he is grateful and happy that a precious life was born safely."

Trivia

From where it all started

The statement also urged fans to shower their love on the couple and the newborn. Fans have shared their excitement on social media. Lee and Da-in's romance blossomed years ago, but they only went public with their relationship in May 2021 after dating rumors spread. The duo exchanged vows in 2023 at a private ceremony held at the Grand Intercontinental Seoul Parnas Hotel in Gangnam, Seoul.