Michelle Collins to headline 'The Haunting of Helen's Bridge'

By Aikantik Bag 07:07 pm Jan 23, 202407:07 pm

'The Haunting of Helen's Bridge' is slated for 2025 release

British actor Michelle Collins, famous for her roles in Coronation Street and Doctor Who, is gearing up to appear in the spine-chilling horror-thriller, The Haunting of Helen's Bridge. As per Variety, the project is directed by Stephen Presley and co-penned by Presley and Gemma Esau. The film delves into the eerie urban legend of Helen's Mountain and its notorious bridge in Asheville, North Carolina.

Tentative release in 2025

While speaking to Variety, Collins said, "I've never been in a horror genre movie before, so I was thrilled when this opportunity came along." The Haunting of Helen's Bridge centers around the sinister spirit of Helen, a heartbroken mother who ended her life after losing her child. The film weaves actual paranormal footage from the bridge into its gripping storyline. Produced by Silent D Pictures, led by Djonny Chen, the film is slated for release in 2025.

Other projects from Silent D Pictures

Silent D Pictures has more cinematic projects underway, including High Wire, starring rising Hong Kong talent Isabella Wei, and Influenced! starring Evanna Lynch. The dark comedy is set in the realm of social media influencers. It is inspired by Oscar Wilde's 1891 classic, The Picture of Dorian Gray.