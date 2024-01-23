'Pushpa 2': Rashmika Mandanna's role expands in Allu Arjun-led sequel

By Tanvi Gupta Jan 23, 2024

Mandanna gets extended role in 'Pushpa' sequel

Fans eagerly anticipate the return of Pushpa Raj in Pushpa 2: The Rule, reportedly slated to hit theaters on August 15. Per reports, the shooting is underway at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, focusing on crucial scenes with Allu Arjun and other key actors. Among them, Rashmika Mandanna—who'll reprise her role as Srivalli—has reportedly scored an extended role in the sequel because director Sukumar was mighty impressed by her performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. Here's what happened!

Why does this story matter?

Arjun will reprise the title role in the Telugu action drama Pushpa 2: The Rule, helmed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers in collaboration with Sukumar Writings. Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil will also return to their roles. After the first part's massive success with domestic earnings of around Rs. 350cr, the second part is reportedly being mounted on a substantial budget of Rs. 500cr.

Mandanna asked to set side additional 50 days for shooting

Initially, Mandanna was set to play a limited role but Sukumar was so impressed by her performance in Animal—opposite Ranbir Kapoor—that he decided to rewrite her character, giving her more screen time. Now, Mandanna has been asked to set aside an additional 50 days for shooting. Earlier, in an interview, she mentioned how the sequel "is going to be so much bigger." "We gave some madness in the first film, in Part 2, we know we have a responsibility."

'I am really excited but not nervous': Mandanna

Despite the pressure to match the success of Pushpa 1, Mandanna earlier revealed she remains unfazed and is thrilled about her character's growth in the sequel. "There is no pressure. When I see the first film, I feel I need to buckle up. But in Pushpa 2, my character is a lot thought about and better...I am really excited but not nervous." "I, as an actor, have grown over the last two years that I am able to deliver better."

Meanwhile, a glance at Mandanna's upcoming projects

The year 2024 is jam-packed for Mandanna! Beyond her role in Pushpa 2, she takes the lead in The Girlfriend, a female-centric thriller directed by Rahul Ravindran. This project marks the first solo-led film in her career. Additionally, Mandanna is set to collaborate with National Award-winning director Sekhar Kammula and Dhanush in D51. Other prominent projects in her kitty include Chhaava opposite Vicky Kaushal and the Tamil-Telugu bilingual drama Rainbow.