By Aikantik Bag 12:04 pm Dec 19, 202312:04 pm

'Doctor Slump' releases on January 27, 2024

Get ready for a delightful treat as Park Shin-hye and Park Hyung-sik are set to reunite on the small screen in the upcoming romantic comedy, Doctor Slump. The K-drama series follows the lives of two rivals, Yeo Jung-woo (Hyung-sik) and Nam Ha-neul (Park), who find solace in each other during a low point in their lives. This marks the first time the duo has worked together since their hit drama Heirs a decade ago.

Poster details, release date, and crew of the series

A recently unveiled teaser poster for Doctor Slump highlights the captivating chemistry between the duo. The poster, resembling a high school yearbook page, shows the characters as top students vying for the number one spot. The text on the poster states, "Heaven cannot brook two suns, and the school cannot have two No. 1 students!" hinting at their intense rivalry. Directed by Oh Hyun-jong, the script is penned by Baek Sun-woo. The series premieres on January 27, 2024.

