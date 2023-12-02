Ranveer to Katrina: India at Red Sea Film Festival 2023

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

Ranveer to Katrina: India at Red Sea Film Festival 2023

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 03:07 pm Dec 02, 202303:07 pm

Ranveer Singh received the Yusr Award at the ongoing Red Sea Film Festival

Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Film Festival 2023 is underway in Jeddah. The third edition of the prestigious festival, kickstarted on Thursday, will conclude on December 9. It will showcase an array of films from Asia and Africa, including the Arab region. While Hollywood stars Will Smith and Johnny Depp are among the invitees, here are the Bollywood celebrities marking their presence at the event.

2/5

Ranveer Singh

India had a proud moment at the festival when Ranveer Singh was accorded the prestigious Yusr Award. It was presented to him by Hollywood beauty Sharon Stone, who also showered him with praise on the actor. That's not all; Singh also had a special moment with Depp, whom he mentioned in his speech as the "master of transformation." The duo also posed together later.

3/5

Katrina Kaif

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif is also among the special attendees of the Jeddah festival. She took to Instagram to share her first look from the event, where she was draped in a stunning black saree. From the shelves of ace fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Kaif paired the plain saree with a heavily embellished blouse while keeping her look simple yet chic and stylish.

4/5

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday is also set to represent India at the Saudi festival. Expressing excitement over the festival, she said, "It's an honor to be part of an esteemed festival such as the Red Sea International Film Festival. Representing India on this platform is a proud moment for me." On the work front, Panday will next be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Control.

5/5

Karan Johar

Bollywood director-producer Karan Johar is also attending the film festival. A special screening of his upcoming film Kill, jointly produced by Guneet Monga, who was also in attendance, was held on Friday. Apart from the producers, the film's director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, lead actor Lakshya, and actor-dancer Raghav Juyal also arrived for the special show. Kill is touted to be a non-stop actioner.