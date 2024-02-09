'Kill' releases in theaters on July 5

Feb 09, 2024

What's the story Get ready for a thrilling ride as the much-awaited action-packed film Kill, starring Lakshya, is set to premiere in Indian theaters on July 5. This adrenaline-pumping movie has already made waves at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and Fantastic Fest. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and co-produced by Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment, Karan Johar excitedly revealed the release date on Instagram, stating, "Blood. Blood. And blood! We are unleashing this beast of a film to you."

Plotline and cast of the film

Kill promises non-stop action as a seemingly ordinary train journey to New Delhi transforms into a high-stakes battle when two commandos confront a swarm of ruthless bandits. The film boasts an impressive cast, featuring Lakshya, Tanya Maniktala, and Raghav Juyal in pivotal roles. Kill has already gained international recognition, securing the first runners-up position in the People's Choice Awards at TIFF Midnight Madness.

