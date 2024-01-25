'Shaitaan' teaser: Ajay-Madhavan-Jyotika promise a spine-chilling thriller
Ajay Devgn is a bonafide superstar of the '90s and in every film, he is experimenting with something new. The actor seems to have an impressive 2024 slate and now he has unveiled the teaser of his upcoming thriller Shaitaan. With an impressive cast, the teaser is dark and punchy and promises an edge-of-the-seat thrilling experience. The movie hits the theaters on March 8.
More about the teaser
R Madhavan's deadly smile is the USP of this film and the background score heightens the tension in the best way possible. The supernatural thriller is quite exciting as it marks Jyotika's return to Bollywood. After her impressive performance in Kaathal- The Core, fans are expecting a power-packed performance in Shaitaan. The Vikas Bahl directorial is bankrolled by Ajay Devgn Ffilms and Jio Studios.