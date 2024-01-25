What's the story

Ajay Devgn is a bonafide superstar of the '90s and in every film, he is experimenting with something new. The actor seems to have an impressive 2024 slate and now he has unveiled the teaser of his upcoming thriller Shaitaan. With an impressive cast, the teaser is dark and punchy and promises an edge-of-the-seat thrilling experience. The movie hits the theaters on March 8.