Box office collection: 'Merry Christmas' struggles for gradual momentum

By Aikantik Bag 10:12 am Jan 17, 202410:12 am

'Merry Christmas' box office collection

Sriram Raghavan is the man of all seasons! He gifted the world a spine-chilling thriller, Merry Christmas, which was a perfect start to 2024. The highly anticipated film delivered up to expectations and garnered rave reviews from viewers and critics. With positive word of mouth, it raked in well over the weekend but is struggling for momentum on weekdays.

Marching toward the Rs. 25 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Katrina Kaif-headlined film earned Rs. 1.15 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 12.53 crore in India. The film has a good window until the release of Fighter and currently needs some commercial boost. The cast includes Vijay Sethupathi, Vinay Pathak, Luke Kenny, Radhika Apte, and Sanjay Kapoor, among others.

