Box office: 'Salaar' and 'Dunki' see jump in collections

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

Box office: 'Salaar' and 'Dunki' see jump in collections

By Isha Sharma 03:10 pm Jan 07, 202403:10 pm

'Dunki' and 'Salaar' box office collection

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki and Prabhas's Salaar: Part 1—Ceasefire were released on December 21 and 22, respectively, thus clashing at the box office. The former is an immigration-based drama and marked the third release of 2023 for SRK. Meanwhile, Salaar is a violent action thriller co-starring Prithviraj Sukumaran. Though both movies have witnessed some fluctuations in their earnings over time, they are steady at the box office and saw a jump in collections on Saturday.

2/5

Breakdown of 'Salaar's earnings

Per the trade tracker website Sacnilk, Salaar raked in Rs. 5.25 crore on its 16th day (Saturday) at the domestic box office. This has taken its total earnings to Rs. 387cr in India, which is noteworthy considering Prabhas delivered a colossal disaster with Adipurush in June 2023. It witnessed a 22.24% Telugu occupancy on Saturday. The maximum audience turnout was during the night shows (29.03%), followed by the evening shows (23.61%). Salaar—directed by Prashanth Neel—co-stars Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu.

3/5

'Dunki's steady box office performance

On Saturday, Dunki accumulated Rs. 3.5cr and its total India collection now stands at Rs. 212.22cr, per Sacnilk. The film witnessed an overall 15.64% Hindi occupancy on Saturday, with the maximum audience turning up for the night shows (20.71%). Dunki marks the first collaboration between Khan and director Rajkumar Hirani and also features Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, and Taapsee Pannu in key roles. The film received mixed to negative reviews from critics.

4/5

This is what happens in 'Dunki'

The story revolves around Manu (Pannu), Hardy (Khan), Sukhee (Kaushal), Balli (Anil Grover), and Buggu (Vikram Kochhar). All of them have their own reasons for traveling to England, but since English is not their strong suit, their visas are repeatedly denied. Then, led by Hardy, they reach England illegally through the "donkey route." It marks Hirani's sixth film after Munnabhai MBBS, Lage Raho Munnabhai, 3 Idiots, PK, and Sanju.

5/5

Familiarize yourself with plot of 'Salaar'

Salaar revolves around two childhood best friends, Devaratha "Deva" Raisani/Salaar and Varadharaja "Varadha" Mannar, who meet after 25 years. Varadha, son of Khansaar's Sardar, is set to become his successor. The ministers, however, want him dead. So, Deva returns to Khansaar to help Varadha in capturing the throne. While the first part shows Deva-Vardha's friendship, the second part (yet to go on floors) will focus on how they turned enemies.