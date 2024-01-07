OTT: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's 'Tiger 3' streaming on THIS platform

By Isha Sharma 01:44 pm Jan 07, 202401:44 pm

'Tiger 3' is streaming on Amazon Prime Video

The third film in the Tiger franchise, Salman Khan's Tiger 3, was released on Diwali 2023 and received mixed reviews. Also starring Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, Revathy, Kumud Mishra, Ranvir Shorey, and Simran, it is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Interestingly, other Tiger films—Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai—are also available on the same platform. Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharma.

This is what happens in 'Tiger 3'

In the film, Aatish Rehman (Hashmi) emerges as Tiger's (Khan) biggest threat, having incriminated him and Zoya (Kaif) as India's traitors. Eventually, Tiger and Zoya collaborate to stop Rehman from overthrowing Pakistan's prime minister and unleashing his sinister plans. Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo appearance, while Hrithik Roshan and Ashutosh Rana are also seen in the post-credits scenes. Read our Tiger 3 review.

More about the film and YRF Spy Universe

Tiger 3 is the fifth film in the Yash Raj Films's Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. This cinematic universe will continue with War 2 and Tiger Vs. Pathaan (reportedly confirmed). As of now, Khan, SRK, Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Rana, Roshan, Jr. NTR (War 2), Mishra, and Kiara Advani (War 2) are part of this universe, per reports.