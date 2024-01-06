Box office: 'Salaar's domestic collection inches closer to Rs. 400cr

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 03:25 pm Jan 06, 202403:25 pm

'Salaar' was released in cinema halls on December 22, clashing with 'Dunki'

Salaar: Part 1—Ceasefire, starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, continues to make waves at the box office. It has raked in a whopping Rs. 381.75 crore in India within just 15 days of its release. Directed by Prashanth Neel, this action-packed drama hit theaters on December 22 and quickly became a fan favorite. The film also stars Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Mime Gopi, and Sriya Reddy in crucial roles.

Why does this story matter?

Salaar emerged as a crucial hit for Prabhas, who has delivered a string of box office duds previously. Meanwhile, the film's second installment, Salaar: Part 2—Shouryanga Parvam, is already in the works. In a recent interview, Prabhas revealed that the story is ready, and an announcement regarding the production will be made soon. Produced by Vijay Kirgandur's Hombale Films, Salaar marks the first collaboration between the KGF franchise director, Neel, and actors Prabhas and Sukumaran.

'Salaar' minted Rs. 3.65 crore on its 2nd Friday

On its second Friday, Salaar collected Rs. 3.65 crore (net) at the domestic box office, per industry tracker Sacnilk. The film's domestic net collection now stands at a staggering Rs. 381.75 crore, and gross earnings at Rs. 446.55 crore. With a worldwide collection of Rs. 578.55 crore, Salaar has secured its spot as the seventh highest-grossing Indian movie of 2023. Notably, the film was made on a budget of Rs. 270 crore.

Telugu version continues to see maximum occupancy

According to Sacnilk, Salaar enjoyed an occupancy of 16.43% for its Telugu version on Friday. The Telugu movie's occupancies for its morning, afternoon, evening, and night shows stood at 13.33%, 14.63%, 17.72%, and 20.03%, respectively. The film also had occupancy rates of 16.1% in Malayalam, 14.6% in Tamil, 4.86% in Kannada, and 13.76% in the Hindi belt. According to reports, the film will also be released in the Spanish language on March 7.

Sukumaran on 'Salaar's success

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Sukumaran got candid about Salaar's success, saying, "I have had the privilege of enjoying lots of successes and failures in cinema. But this feels special because I am getting calls and messages from people from different industries." The actor, who plays Varadha in the film, had also said he was yet to watch Salaar in the theaters, adding, "I'm hoping I get a chance to see the film in a sold-out show."