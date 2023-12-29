This feels special: Prithviraj Sukumaran on 'Salaar's humungous success

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

This feels special: Prithviraj Sukumaran on 'Salaar's humungous success

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 11:44 pm Dec 29, 202311:44 pm

Starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, 'Salaar' hit cinema halls on December 22

Prashanth Neel's Salaar has set the box office on fire since it was released on December 22. It collected over Rs. 500 crore on the global front and has been unstoppable in India, too. On the love the film has been receiving, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who plays Varadha in the movie, called its success a "special" one in his latest interview with Bollywood Hungama.

2/5

Why does this story matter?

Starring Prabhas in the titular role, Salaar is the last big release in the year 2023. It clashed at the box office with Shah Rukh Khan-led Dunki, which was released a day before Salaar, on December 21. Upon its release, Salaar went on to become 2023's biggest opener of Indian cinema, minting Rs. 90.7 crore on the day of its release in the country.

3/5

On why 'Salaar's success is special to him'

Salaar is the biggest release of Sukumaran's career in terms of its reach, given that the film was released in multiple languages. Speaking about its success, the Malayalam actor said, "I have had the privilege of enjoying lots of successes and failures in cinema. But this feels special because I am getting calls and messages from people from different industries."

4/5

Sukumaran would love to watch 'Salaar' in packed theater

Interestingly, it has been a week since Salaar's release, but Sukumaran is yet to see it. "I am in Kerala right now. It's not easy for me to go and watch the film in theaters here," he said, adding that he wishes to watch Salaar in a packed theater. "I'm hoping I get a chance to see the film in a sold-out show."

5/5

More on 'Salaar'

Sukumaran also recalled Salaar's most challenging shooting sequence. It was the film's climax where Deva (Prabhas) and Varadha fight an army of people. The scene, shot during winter in Hyderabad, required them to be drenched in cold (fake) blood, post which they both would sit in front of fire. Also featuring Shruti Haasan, Tinnu Anand, and others, the film is produced by Hombale Films.