#1

'Pathaan'

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, Siddharth Anand's 2023 film is about a former R&AW agent, Jim (Abraham) turning rogue and plotting against his own country. To stop him in his endeavors, another R&AW agent, Pathaan (Khan) is put on a mission. The film went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023 and of Khan's career.

#2

'Uri: The Surgical Strike'

Aditya Dhar's Uri: The Surgical Strike is based on the Line of Control strike carried out by India against its neighbor, Pakistan. Starring Vicky Kaushal in the leading role of Major Vihaan Shergill, the movie is a fictionalized version of how India retaliated to the 2016 Uri Attack. The film won four National Film Awards, including Best Director and Best Actor.

#3

'Baby'

Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey's 2015 film Baby, starring Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Rana Daggubati, Kay Kay Menon, Danny Denzongpa, and others, is an espionage film that revolves around officers from Indian intelligence who are put on a mission to eliminate a terrorist and the plans against India. A commercial success, Baby was loved for its screenplay, performance, action, and direction.

#4

'Rang De Basanti'

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Rang De Basanti featured an ensemble cast comprising Aamir Khan, Atul Kulkarni, Kunal Kapoor, Siddharth, Sharman Joshi, Soha Ali Khan, Alice Patten, R Madhavan, Wahida Rehman, Kirron Kher, and Anupam Kher. Mehra beautifully weaved a modern-day story with India's freedom fighters and revolutionaries including Bhagat Singh, Chandra Shekhar Azad, and others. The movie became a cult classic with time.

#5

'Border'

Talk about patriotic films and you can't miss the mention of JP Dutta's 1997 war film Border. Loosely based on the 1971 Battle of Longewala, the title started Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Jackie Shroff, and many others. Deol's character was inspired by the life of Brigadier Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri who led the Battle of Longewala from the front.