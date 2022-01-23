India

R-Day: Floral tribute, India Gate statue for Subhas Chandra Bose

Written by Saptak Datta Jan 23, 2022

Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary will be celebrated as 'Parakram Diwas' (Photo credit: Twitter/@narendramodi)

The Narendra Modi government has decided to begin Republic Day celebrations on January 23 starting this year as the day marks independence activist Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary. The day will be commemorated as 'Parakram Diwas'. Bose was honored with floral tributes in Parliament House's Central Hall on Sunday. A grand statue honoring Bose—popularly referred to as Netaji—will be installed at India Gate.

The development constitutes overdue recognition of Bose and his Indian National Army (INA) for opposing the British colonial rule in India.

As Bose opposed the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi, this is the formal introduction of non-Gandhian threads of India's freedom movement into the official chronicles of independent India.

This also incorporates Bose into the official pantheon of Indian nationalist freedom fighters.

"On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose, a function to pay floral tributes to him will be held in the Central Hall of Parliament House on January 23 at 1030 hours," the Lok Sabha Secretariat said in a notice.

President pays homage to Subhas Chandra Bose. (Photo credit: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn)

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other senior politicians paid tribute to Bose on Sunday. "India gratefully pays homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary," the President's office tweeted. "His ideals and sacrifice will forever inspire every Indian." "Every Indian is proud of his monumental contribution to our nation," tweeted Modi.

A statue of Bose will be erected near India Gate to commemorate his role in the independence movement, Modi had earlier said. He said a hologram of Netaji would be put up at the statue's location until the installation is done. "I will unveil the hologram statue on 23rd January, Netaji's birth anniversary," Modi tweeted, adding that the statue would be made of granite.

The statue of Bose would be 28 feet tall and 6 feet wide. Telangana will provide the jade black stone that will be used in the statue's construction. The Amar Jawan Jyoti, whose "eternal flame" was merged with the National War Memorial Torch on Friday, will be replaced with the monument under the canopy.

Odia sculptor Adwaita Gadanayak, who manages the government-run National Modern Art Gallery in New Delhi, will sculpt the statue. Gadanayak told PTI it was a source of pride for him that Modi chose him to sculpt the statue of Bose. "The process of making the statue has started with the prime minister's announcement," he said. "The statue will show Netaji's strong character."

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appealed to the central government on Sunday to declare January 23 a national holiday. She demanded to allow the entire nation to commemorate the occasion in the most appropriate manner. "He is an epitome of patriotism, courage, leadership, unity, and brotherhood," tweeted Banerjee, adding that he will continue to be an inspiration for generations.