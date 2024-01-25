Reason

Reason: Market perception and competition with Ranveer Singh

Reportedly, the Jagga Jasoos actor's move to slice his fee for Bhansali will help "build perception." He has now outpriced his contemporary, Ranveer Singh. With this hike, Kapoor would reportedly become one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood. Per the same report, Kartik Aaryan is one of the few actors who has not upped his fee in recent times. Per Aaryan, since he doesn't slash his fee after a failure, he won't increase it after a hit either.

'Love & War'

'Love & War': Know more about the upcoming multistarrer

On Wednesday, the makers confirmed that Kapoor, his wife-actor Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal have come aboard Love & War. It will mark Kapoor's reunion with Bhansali after his debut film Saawariya, a colossal dud. As for Bhatt, she earlier worked with Bhansali in Gangubai Kathiawadi﻿, while this will be Kaushal's first project with the director. It will be released on Christmas 2025.

Ode to 'Sangam'

The film might be similar to 'Sangam'

Earlier, a Pinkvilla report revealed, "The film is an original love story set against the backdrop of war. It's an homage by SLB to the 1964 classic, Sangam directed by Raj Kapoor." IMDb describes the classic movie's plot as, "Returning home from war after being assumed dead, a pilot weds the woman he has long loved, unaware that she had been planning to marry his best friend." It starred Raj, Vyjayanthimala, and Rajendra Kumar Tuli.

Kapoor's upcoming projects

Kapoor's upcoming movies apart from 'Love & War'

Now, with the addition of Love & War, Kapoor's calendar has become full of several highly anticipated movies. They include Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, co-starring Sai Pallavi, Brahmastra—Part Two: Dev, co-featuring Bhatt, and Animal Park (the sequel to Animal; directed by Reddy Vanga). He will be seen in double roles in the lattermost film. This year, however, Kapoor won't have any releases, though this is subject to change.