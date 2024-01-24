Instagram Post

Epic reunion

The project will mark a star-studded reunion

This film will mark SLB's first collaboration with Kapoor since the actor's debut in Saawariya (2007). Kapoor, having assisted Bhansali in Black (2005), is joined by Kaushal in his first collaboration with the director. For Bhatt, it's her second collaboration with Bhansali after Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022), which earned her a National Award in 2023. A previous report suggested that Bhansali aims to start filming in November with an extensive schedule.

Casting coup

'It's a casting coup pulled off by SLB': Report

Kapoor, Bhatt, and Kaushal are thrilled to join forces for this epic romance. Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, "It's a great story that got all three stalwarts excited. It's a casting coup pulled off by SLB in such a short span, and that's purely based on the power of his screenplay." Specific details about the characters played by the three stars have not been made public yet.

Production status

Glance: Status of SLB's upcoming projects

SLB's next confirmed project is Inshallah. Previously, Zoom reported that Bhansali has finalized the script and has begun the casting process. Slated for a 2025 release, official casting details remain undisclosed, however, the two leading Khans—Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan—are reportedly in talks to headline the project. Meanwhile, Bhansali reportedly chose to postpone Baiju Bawra with Ranveer Singh and Bhatt in favor of the war-based love story.

Upcoming projects

Quick look at Kapoor, Bhatt, and Kaushal's upcoming films

Before joining Bhansali's film, Kapoor will complete filming Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Meanwhile, Bhatt is wrapping up her commitments in the YRF Spy Universe film and is set to collaborate with director Vasan Bala for her next action film titled Jigra, scheduled for a September 27 release. It is co-produced by Bhatt's Eternal Sunshine Productions and Dharma Productions. Simultaneously, Kaushal will be completing Chhaava, in which he shares the screen with Rashmika Mandanna.