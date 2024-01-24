Context

Why does this story matter?

After premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September 2023 and receiving a standing ovation, Laapataa Ladies has been generating significant buzz. Notably, this film marks the first collaboration between Rao and Khan since their separation in 2021. Based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami, the film will have its trailer attached to the theatrical prints of Siddharth Anand's aerial action drama Fighter, slated for a Thursday (January 25) release.

Plot

Trailer: Groom embarks on frantic search for his 'real' wife

Laapataa Ladies is set in rural India and follows the story of two young brides who are accidentally swapped on a train due to their ghoonghat (veils). The two-minute and 25-second trailer highlights groom Deepak Kumar (Shrivastav) on a frantic search for his real bride, enlisting the help of a police officer, played by Ravi Kishan. As the investigation unfolds, the film promises a mix of confusion, chaos, and laughter.

Response

'Absolutely thrilled': Khan, Rao's response to TIFF's reception

After earning rave reviews at TIFF, producer Khan expressed his delight, stating, "I am absolutely thrilled with the audience, press, and industry response to Laapataa Ladies. I feel especially proud of Rao, and her emergence as a strong voice in the popular space! Can't wait for the film to release now." Rao, equally excited about the positive feedback, shared, "There's no better reward for a filmmaker than to experience firsthand the laughter, tears, and applause of your audience..."

Career

Meanwhile, here's a quick look at director Rao's career

Rao commenced her career as an assistant director in the acclaimed 2001 film Lagaan—directed by Ashutosh Gowariker—produced by and starring Khan. She later assisted on Shah Rukh Khan-led Swades (2004) Rao also had a supporting role in Khan's Dil Chahta Hai (2001). She directed Dhobi Ghat in 2010 and lent her voice to the Marathi song Toofan Aalaya, the Satyamev Jayate Water Cup Anthem, as well.