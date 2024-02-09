Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal announce pregnancy

Feb 09, 2024

What's the story Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are about to become the new parents in Tinseltown! Yes, the Bollywood actor couple took to social media to share their delightful pregnancy news on Friday. The adorable duo shared a cute graphic and penned, "A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound." This exciting news left fans buzzing with joy as numerous congratulatory comments filled the announcement post.

Fans are overjoyed by the news

Chadha and Fazal's journey into parenthood has been long-awaited by their devoted fans, who have been following their love story for quite some time. They have been taking to the comments section and showering love on the couple. At the work front, Chadha is filming Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai, while Fazal is gearing up for the release of Mirzapur Season 3.

Love and light: From lovebirds to partners for life

Chadha and Fazal met on the sets of Fukrey in 2012 and became instant friends. As per The Times of India, the duo started dating back in 2015 and went public with their relationship in 2017. They also starred in Fukrey Returns, the second installment of the cult franchise. Reportedly, they had planned to tie the knot in 2020 but had to postpone it due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Finally, in 2022, the couple got married in Delhi's Gymkhana Club.

