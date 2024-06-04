Next Article

Swara Bhasker slams body-shaming article

'Gave birth recently': Swara Bhasker criticizes news outlet over weight-shaming

By Tanvi Gupta 02:18 pm Jun 04, 202402:18 pm

What's the story Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker has publicly bashed a prominent Hindi newspaper for suggesting her post-pregnancy weight gain is affecting her film career. The actor, who recently became a mother, responded to the body-shaming article on Instagram. She shared a screenshot of the article's tweet and wrote, "This is a leading Hindi newspaper handle that thinks it is newsworthy that a recent mom...put on weight!"

Criticism

'Can someone please explain the physiology of childbirth to geniuses...'

The title of the original photo article read, "Badhte wajan ke karan Swara ko nahi mil raha kaam (Due to her weight gain, Swara is not getting work)!" Voicing her frustration on this, Bhasker wrote, "Can someone please explain the physiology of childbirth to the geniuses..." She further criticized them for prioritizing her weight over more significant events happening in the country, such as the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

Motherhood

When Bhasker shared her journey into motherhood

Bhasker, who married politician Fahad Ahmed in January 2023 and welcomed their daughter Raabiyaa in September of the same year, has been candid about her transition into motherhood. In an interview with HT City, she described 2023 as a "whirlwind" and "hectic" due to her marriage and childbirth within 10 months. "Bhagwaan deta hai toh chhappad faad ke deta hai (When God blesses you, he blesses you abundantly)."

Upbringing

'She [Raabiyaa] will have access to two kinds of faith...'

The actor also shared her intentions for Raabiyaa's upbringing, saying, "She will have the best of both worlds." "She will have access to two kinds of faith. It is like how India is a mishmash of caste and religion. In fact, the two families were chatting post her birth and discovered that the chhathhi (sixth day after the baby's birth) is common to both Hindus and Muslims. I think that is beautiful."

Career

Bhasker's film career and recent projects

Bhasker made her film debut in 2009 with a supporting role in Madholal Keep Walking. She has since been featured in several films. The actor particularly gained popularity by starring in projects like Tanu Weds Manu (2011), Raanjhanaa (2013), Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015), and Veere Di Wedding (2018). Her most recent film, Sheer Qorma, was released in August 2023. Before that, she was seen in the 2022 film, Jahaan Chaar Yaar.