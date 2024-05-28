Next Article

Missing Gurucharan Singh returned after a month

'Will speak soon': 'TMKOC' actor Gurucharan Singh on his disappearance

By Tanvi Gupta 04:40 pm May 28, 202404:40 pm

What's the story Gurucharan Singh, a renowned actor from the hit television show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), sparked concern among fans, and friends when he vanished without a trace on April 22. His sudden disappearance prompted his father to file a missing person report four days later, prompting a police investigation. However, relief swept when he returned home on May 17. In a recent interview, he revealed that he's feeling "good" and things are "better" now.

Statement

'I will talk to everyone about this...'

Singh addressed his disappearance to the Hindustan Times, stating, "Mera abhi case close hona hai...Ek baar woh ho jaaye toh main sabse aaram se baat karunga iss baare mein (My case is yet to get closed. Once that is taken care of, I will talk to everyone about this)." Meanwhile, in a separate interview, he told Times Now, "A few days ago I had a terrible headache though but it is under control now...Things are getting better to normal slowly."

Missing report

Singh can comment only when the missing case file closes

When asked about what case he was referring to, Singh revealed that his father had filed a missing report during his absence. He explained, "Main jab gaya tha, mere daddy ne missing report daali thi. Woh close hona hai abhi. Ek baar woh ho jaaye to main baat kar sakta hoon (When I had left, daddy had filed a missing report. That hasn't closed yet. Once that happens then I can talk)."

Investigation

Here's why Singh decided to suddenly disappear

Upon his return on May 17, Singh was questioned by the Delhi Police, and his statement was recorded. He disclosed that he had "renounced his worldly life for a religious journey." However, he later decided to return home after almost a month-long disappearance. According to India Today, the police investigation also revealed that Singh is a follower of a religious group known for its meditation practices and had shown interest in meditating in the Himalayas.

Financial struggles

Singh's financial woes were uncovered during the investigation

During the investigation, it was revealed that Singh was facing financial difficulties. He was found to be a frequent user of credit cards and operated more than 10 bank accounts. He reportedly withdrew ₹14K from an ATM and used credit cards to settle balances on other cards. Responding to these findings, Singh's father, Hargit told Bombay Times, "I had no idea about my son's financial situation. He never told me anything about it. So I am not aware."