Historic moment for Indian female filmmaker, Payal Kapadia

Cannes: Payal Kapadia's film earns standing ovation; cast rocks red-carpet

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:42 am May 24, 2024

What's the story Payal Kapadia's first fiction feature, All We Imagine As Light, was met with an eight-minute standing ovation during its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. The film, screened in the late-night competition slot, marked a historic moment as Kapadia became the first female Indian filmmaker to have a movie in the Cannes competition. Furthermore, her film is the first Indian production to compete for the Palme d'Or at Cannes in three decades.

Film details

'All We Imagine As Light': Know about the story

All We Imagine As Light was filmed over 25 summer days in Mumbai and an additional 15 days in Ratnagiri. The Malayalam-Hindi language feature narrates the tale of two young women, Prabha, a nurse, and her roommate Anu. Kapadia's 115-minute-long film unfolds as Prabha's daily routine is disrupted by an unexpected gift from her estranged husband as Anu grapples with finding private space in the city for herself and her boyfriend. Both find solace on a beach trip.

Filmmaker's perspective

'I hope we won't have to wait another 30 years'

During an interview at Cannes, Kapadia shared her thoughts on making history at this year's festival. She stated, "India is a country that makes a lot of good films. Not just Bollywood but every state has its industry and there are absolutely brilliant filmmakers." "I hope that after this we won't have to wait another 30 years." The Cannes Film Festival concludes on Saturday.

