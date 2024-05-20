Next Article

Payal Kapadia explains the process behind creating 'All We Imagine As Light'

Payal Kapadia discusses process behind Cannes's selection 'All We Imagine...'

May 20, 2024

What's the story Payal Kapadia, a graduate of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), will premiere her film All We Imagine As Light at the Cannes Film Festival. The film, initially a diploma project at FTII, was inspired by the lives of caregivers migrating to Mumbai for work. This marks the first time in 30 years that an Indian film has been featured in the festival's main segment, competing for the Palme d'Or. In an interview, Kapadia spoke about her process.

Evolution

Kapadia's journey from diploma project to Cannes

Kapadia spent years refining the script of All We Imagine As Light, transforming it from a 20-minute diploma project into a full-length feature film of 115 minutes. "As I collected more material, I realized that I wanted to write a film that would be longer than the 20 minutes of the diploma project," she told Indian Express. This will be her third appearance at Cannes, following successful entries in 2017 and 2021.

Film narrative

'All We Imagine as Light' explores migration and friendship

All We Imagine As Light tells the story of two nurses from Kerala working in Mumbai, exploring their lives and struggles within the city. Kapadia collaborated with script and dialogue writers from Kerala to ensure authenticity, as she does not speak Malayalam. The film reflects on themes of migration and friendship, providing a unique perspective on these universal experiences. "I also took the time to write and rewrite," she said.

Cultural gap

Kapadia reflected on Indian cinema's global perception

Kapadia noted the long gap since an Indian film was last selected for Cannes's competition section, stating that "Indian films have their own ethos and performative quality that we are used to. But it is not well understood in the West." "We have our own ecosystem for films in every state that caters to the specific audience there. Which is why so many filmmakers rightly don't feel the need for Western validation."

Educational impact

FTII's role in Kapadia's filmmaking journey

Before her filmmaking career, Kapadia studied economics at St. Xavier's College, Mumbai and attended Rishi Valley School in Andhra Pradesh. She credits FTII for introducing her to key collaborators like dialogue writer Himanshu Prajapathi and cinematographer Ranabir Das. Highlighting the institute's role in fostering talent, she noted that three of the five films featured at Cannes this year are by FTII alumni, a fact she finds "wonderful".