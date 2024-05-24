Next Article

Preity Zinta's grand Cannes comeback

Preity Zinta shimmers in white as she returns to Cannes

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:28 am May 24, 202410:28 am

What's the story Bollywood actor Preity Zinta is making a grand return to the Cannes Film Festival after an 11-year hiatus. Her comeback has been highly anticipated, with fans eagerly awaiting her red-carpet appearance. A sneak peek of Zinta's look was recently unveiled, featuring the actor in a godly white dress as she posed at the French Riviera. A glimpse of her mesmerizing the red carpet is yet to come.

Presentation

Zinta to present Pierre Angenieux Award at Cannes

At the Cannes 2024, Zinta will present the prestigious Pierre Angenieux Award to renowned Indian cinematographer Santosh Sivan. The pair has previously collaborated on Dil Se and are currently working together on Lahore 1947. This film marks Zinta's return to the big screen after several years. She has been actively sharing behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of this Rajkumar Santoshi directorial on her official Instagram account.

Previous stints

Here are the times Zinta charmed French Riviera before

Before the 2024 edition, the Dil Chahta Hai actor has graced the French film festival a couple of times. She made her grand debut in 2006 when she attended the premiers of The Wind that Shakes the Barley and Paris, Je T'aime. In 2013, Zinta returned as the brand ambassador of the luxury watch label Chopard. This year, actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Sobhita Dhulipala have also appeared at the Cannes red carpet.

New project

Know more about Zinta's upcoming film 'Lahore 1947'

Lahore 1947 is a Santoshi directorial, produced by Aamir Khan and featuring Sunny Deol alongside Zinta. The actor duo has previously worked together on multiple films such as Hero: The Love Story of a Spy, Farz, and Bhaiyaji Superhit. Veteran actor Shabana Azmi also plays a pivotal role in the film, as revealed by Santoshi. He also shared that AR Rahman and Javed Akhtar would be part of his "dream team" for this film.

Twitter Post

Have a look at Zinta twirling in her white dress