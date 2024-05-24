Next Article

'Srikanth' biopic impresses at box office

Rajkummar Rao's 'Srikanth' outperforms 'Roohi' on second Thursday

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:13 am May 24, 202410:13 am

What's the story Rajkummar Rao's latest film, Srikanth, directed by Tushar Hiranandani, continues to captivate audiences and maintain a robust presence at the box office. The biopic, based on the life of visually-impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla, opened with a collection of ₹2.25 crore. Despite experiencing a drop in numbers on its first Monday, the film bounced back with strong performance throughout its first week and surpassed another Rao flick, Roohi on its second Thursday.

Box office battle

'Srikanth' collected ₹1.4 crore on Thursday

Srikanth, featuring Rao, Sharad Kelkar, Jyotika, and Alaya F in lead roles, saw a significant increase in collections during its second weekend. Despite a dip on the second Monday, the film's momentum remained strong. According to Sacnilk's report, Srikanth earned ₹1.2 crore on Day 13 and ₹1.4 crore on Day 14. These earnings brought the overall box office collection to ₹31.45 crore, outperforming Rao's other film Roohi, which collected ₹1 crore on its second Thursday.

Upcoming film

Rao prepares for next release, 'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi'

As Rao enjoys the success of Srikanth, he is gearing up for his next release, Mr. and Mrs. Mahi (premiering on May 31). This will mark his second collaboration with Janhvi Kapoor after Roohi. Kapoor said about her role, "Our director (Sharan Sharma) is a purist and works with a lot of honesty...He wanted me to become a cricketer for the film... Both my shoulders were dislocated, but I'd like to give all the credit to him..."