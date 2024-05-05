Next Article

'The Fall Guy' box office collection: Day 2

Box office: Ryan-Emily's 'Fall Guy' fails to fly in India

By Tanvi Gupta 11:59 am May 05, 202411:59 am

What's the story The action-comedy Hollywood film The Fall Guy, starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, debuted with a less-than-expected $10.4M globally on its opening day. This figure includes $3M from paid previews. The movie's first-weekend collection is projected to be around $28M, falling short of the anticipated low-to-mid $30M for this year's inaugural summer blockbuster. In India, the film stumbled, garnering less than ₹2cr in two days since its release on Friday.

Indian performance

'The Fall Guy' saw a slight increase in revenue

In India, The Fall Guy earned ₹50 lakh ($0.67M) on its opening day, a significant drop from Gosling's previous film Barbie, which made an impressive ₹5cr ($6.7M) on its first day in the country. The film's performance is particularly disappointing considering Barbie grossed over $1.4B globally. On Saturday (day 2), the film added ₹92 lakh, taking its collection to ₹1.42cr in India. It recorded an overall 18.98% English occupancy.

Production costs

'The Fall Guy' marks the director's most expensive project

With a staggering $130M production budget, The Fall Guy is reportedly the most expensive project by director David Leitch thus far. This excludes his 2019 film Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. However, the film is forecasted to generate less revenue than Leitch's previous directorial effort, Bullet Train (2022), which debuted with $30M on a smaller budget of a reported $90M.

Audience reception

Positive reviews, star power failed to boost 'Fall Guy' opening

Despite receiving positive reviews from critics, The Fall Guy hasn't met the expectations set by previous May releases. For instance, Marvel Studios's Doctor Strange﻿ in the Multiverse of Madness (May 2022) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 2023) debuted with $187M and $118M respectively. Meanwhile, despite the recent successes of its lead actors: Gosling in Greta Gerwig's billion-dollar hit Barbie and Blunt in Christopher Nolan's Oscar-winning Oppenheimer, The Fall Guy has had an underwhelming start.

Underwhelming start

What is 'The Fall Guy' all about?

This high-energy comedy, penned by Drew Pearce, draws influence from a 1980s television series centered around stunt performers. Gosling portrays a seasoned stuntman collaborating with his love interest (Blunt) on her first directorial venture. However, when their lead actor (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) becomes entangled in a mysterious situation, the boundaries between cinematic illusions and genuine peril blur. The movie also features Hannah Waddingham, Teresa Palmer, Stephanie Hsu, and Winston Duke.