Next Article

Shah Rukh Khan almost starred in '1942: A Love Story'

SRK was VVC's first choice for '1942: A Love Story'

By Isha Sharma 11:55 am May 05, 202411:55 am

What's the story In a recent conversation at the Kellogg School of Management, renowned filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra disclosed that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was his initial choice for his film, 1942: A Love Story. "I was the first person to offer him a role. He wasn't a star then," said Chopra. However, eventually, the role went to Anil Kapoor, who was supported by Manisha Koirala and Jackie Shroff in the film.

Chopra's statement

Chopra on his relationship with Khan

Chopra said, "Shah Rukh had a history with me. When I was making 1942: A Love Story, I'd seen his work. Renu (Saluja, his then-wife) had edited a film called Maya Memsaab. He had a small role. So I offered him the role. " However, it wasn't meant to be. Notably, Khan embarked on his Bollywood journey in 1992 with the romantic film Deewana. His early career included films such as Chamatkar, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, and Dil Aashna Hai.

Missed opportunity

Health issues prevented Khan from starring in 'Munna Bhai MBBS'

Chopra also revealed that he had offered Khan the main role in his 2003 film, Munna Bhai MBBS, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. However, due to health complications requiring surgery, Khan had to decline the offer. "I told him you go, take six months, one year whatever. But when you come back, my film is the first one you're doing," Chopra stated. "Due to complications, he didn't do the film. So I said Sanjay Dutt is the right choice for this."

Collaboration

Khan declined role in '3 Idiots'; finally collaborated with Hirani

Moreover, Khan was considered for a role in Hirani's 2009 hit 3 Idiots, but he declined once again. The character of Rancho was ultimately portrayed by Aamir Khan. Despite these missed opportunities, Khan and Hirani eventually collaborated on the film Dunki last year. However, a collaboration between Khan and Chopra remains elusive to date. Chopra's last directorial was 12th Fail.

Replacement

Know more about '1942: A Love Story'

Despite Khan's refusal, the movie went on to become a classic in Indian cinema and had supporting roles by Danny Denzongpa, Pran, Anupam Kher, and Ashish Vidyarthi. IMDb says about the plot, "A young Indian couple, both from wealthy backgrounds, find themselves caught up in the 1940's Indian revolutionary movement against their families whom are under the thumb a sadistic British general."