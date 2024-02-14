Valentine's Day just got better with Shah Rukh Khan's teaser

Is SRK announcing his next? Actor teases Valentine's Day surprise

By Aikantik Bag 12:41 pm Feb 14, 202412:41 pm

What's the story Shah Rukh Khan, the "eternal Valentine" of all ages has dropped a tantalizing hint about a special surprise in store for Valentine's Day. In a Netflix video, the superstar teased that something extraordinary was coming to the streaming service on February 14. "Today, on February 14, I, your eternal Valentine, am here to tell you that something very special is going to happen on Netflix. See you soon," Khan shared. Fans are speculating on Khan's upcoming project announcement.

Details

'Dunki' OTT release is on cards, too

Fans are also buzzing with excitement and speculation about what the King of Romance's big surprise could be. Many are wondering if it has to do with his recent film Dunki making its debut on the OTT platform. One eager fan posted, "Bro....Dunki araha hea (Is it Dunki?)," while another chimed in with, "Can't wait, hero!!!!." A third fan added, "Dunki movie ott release." Earlier reports stated that Dunki would premiere on JioCinema, hence fans are expecting something new too.

